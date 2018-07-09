FOOD & DRINK

The 5 best Peruvian restaurants in NYC

Photo: Jora Restaurant & Bar/Yelp

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Peruvian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Peruvian restaurants around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Pio Pio 8



Photo: Maisha R./Yelp

Topping the list is Pio Pio 8. Located at 604 10th Ave. (between 43rd and 44th streets) in Hell's Kitchen, it is the most popular Peruvian restaurant in New York City, boasting four stars out of 2,047 reviews on Yelp. The boisterous spot is the eighth of nine Pio Pio restaurants (the ninth is in Brooklyn), serving the ubiquitous rotisserie chicken with dipping sauces, alongside seafood and Chinese-influenced fried rice at its long bar, small tables and on the outdoor patio. Cocktails like the pisco sour are another draw.

2. Jora Restaurant & Bar



Photo: Jora Restauarnt & Bar/Yelp

Next up is Long Island City's Jora Restaurant & Bar, situated at 47-46 11th St. It brings ceviche, potatoes with creamy chili sauce and grilled meat to the table. Desserts include flan, sorbet and traditional pumpkin and sweet potato fritters, and the drinks menu features an extensive list of beer, wine and cocktails. With 4.5 stars out of 404 reviews on Yelp, this Peruvian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Lima 33 Restaurant



Photo: Stephen L./Yelp

Little Neck's Lima 33 Restaurant, located at 254-04 Northern Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars from 329 reviews. The eatery also features Peruvian staples: rotisserie chicken, potatoes with creamy sauce, ceviche, lomo saltado (stir-fried steak strips) and fried rice. Alcoholic drinks are limited to wine and beer, or try the fruity soda, Inka Kola.

4. Flor De Mayo



Photo: Lori L./Yelp

Flor De Mayo, on the Upper West Side, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,057 Yelp reviews. Here the Chinese side of Peruvian cuisine is emphasized: you'll see moo goo gai pan, egg foo young and noodle stir-fries, for example. But grilled meats and seafood dishes still play a starring role with stuffed potatoes, spicy seafood chowder and paella. Head over to 484 Amsterdam Ave. (between 83rd and 84th streets) to see for yourself.

5. Mezquite Restaurant



Photo: MAria I./Yelp

Finally, over in Astoria, check out Mezquite Restaurant, a combined Mexican and Peruvian spot. The prix fixe menu perhaps exemplifies the offerings, with rotisserie chicken, grilled steak, fried pork chop and fried tilapia served with choice of rice and beans, fried green plantains, sweet plantains or yucca. With 4.5 stars from 227 reviews on Yelp, you can find Mezquite Restaurant at 45-06 30th Ave.
