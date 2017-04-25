THE CHEW

'The Chew' hosts share their 7 kitchen must-haves while cooking, twerking

7-must have kitchen items according to the hosts of The Chew. (WABC)

By and Dave Alter, Jamie Nguyen
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Who is the sexiest zestor? What does twerking have to do with cooking? Those are just some of the things we discussed during a recent visit to the set of the ABC hit show "The Chew."

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg dished with Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon in between shows recently at their studio on the Upper West Side.

The co-hosts shared with us their seven must-have kitchen utensils. You can also get those in the video above.

You can catch the hit show week days, on ABC7 at 1 p.m., right after Eyewitness News at Noon.
