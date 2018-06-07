The Crisis Bar makes its debut in Bushwick with bites, brews and brunch

A new sports bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Bushwick, called The Crisis Bar, is located at 913 Broadway (between Arion Place and Melrose Street) and has 10 screens for patrons to watch sporting events.
On the menu, look for upscale bar food like the sweet chile soy wings or the salmon and orzo with mascarpone cheese, spinach and cherry tomatoes. Happy hour is from 4-8 p.m. daily and features $4 glasses of beer and wine.
The bar also serves brunch and an option for bottomless mimosas or Bellinis on weekends from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new bar has made a strong start thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
"I ordered a strawberry margarita ($8.00), which was good and really strong," said Guitelle S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 27. "The chipotle sauce is handmade by the chef (Franky) himself, so fresh."
"The food was absolutely delicious," Yelper Candace S. added. "The pancakes were melt in your mouth good. ... The bacon, egg and cheese biscuit was magnificent. You could tell they made that from scratch. "
Head on over to check it out: The Crisis Bar is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on weekdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.
