  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
FOOD & DRINK

'The Pho 2' Brings Vietnamese Fare To Chelsea

A new Vietnamese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 273 8th Ave. (between 24th St & 23rd St) in Chelsea, the fresh arrival is called The Pho 2.

This newcomer features an array of traditional Vietnamese standbys, along with contemporary takes on classic dishes like tacos, vermicelli noodles, pho, banh mi sandwiches, rice plates and more.

On the menu, expect to see items like grilled lemongrass chicken tacos topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, and spicy mayo; tofu and mushroom tacos; and summer rolls with catfish and green papaya.

Switching over to noodle dishes, look for items such as grilled pork chops with vermicelli, flank and brisket pho noodle soup, and grilled chicken noodle.

For banh mi, try the combination, with pork belly, pate, butter, cucumber, and pickled carrots and daikon.

Rounding things out are drinks like sodas, Thai iced tea, and Vietnamese coffee.(You can check out the full menu here.)

The Pho 2 has garnered good initial reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Akshita M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 14th, said: "Great place with delicious pho at an affordable price and quick service."

And E. M. said: "Great food and quick for takeout and decent prices. This place just opened and I crave it every day. Love the pho and Vietnamese iced coffee! This is my new go-to spot."

The Pho 2 is now open at 273 8th Ave., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
'Minigrow' Brings Noodles And More To Midtown West
New Indian Spot 'Indikitch' Debuts In Midtown West
NYC dad is a viral hit thanks to pics of cute kids and good food
How to prevent holiday weight gain
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Passengers on board ferry stuck on sandbar in Coney Island Channel
Woman who died after tumbling down stairs had bruises on neck
Police: Kids among 4 dead in act of 'savagery' in upstate NY
Police: Bronx sisters disappear day after Christmas
Emergency repairs making for nightmare commute
Researchers: No benefit in vitamin D, calcium supplements
Giant mural depicting genitalia in NYC sparks backlash
9-year-old stops would-be truck thief on Christmas
Show More
Boy on life support after tree house collapses on top of him
Power restored at Disneyland after outage disrupts attractions
Recent terror attacks not deterring crowds from Times Square for NYE
New Year's Eve in Times Square could be among the coldest ever
Freezing temps bear down on NYC region
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch lights up SoCal sky
PHOTOS: Pedestrians injured by driver in Melbourne
PHOTOS: A look at Puerto Rico two months after Hurricane Maria
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
More Photos