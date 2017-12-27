'The Pho 2' Brings Vietnamese Fare To Chelsea

A new Vietnamese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 273 8th Ave. (between 24th St & 23rd St) in Chelsea, the fresh arrival is called The Pho 2.
This newcomer features an array of traditional Vietnamese standbys, along with contemporary takes on classic dishes like tacos, vermicelli noodles, pho, banh mi sandwiches, rice plates and more.
On the menu, expect to see items like grilled lemongrass chicken tacos topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, and spicy mayo; tofu and mushroom tacos; and summer rolls with catfish and green papaya.
Switching over to noodle dishes, look for items such as grilled pork chops with vermicelli, flank and brisket pho noodle soup, and grilled chicken noodle.
For banh mi, try the combination, with pork belly, pate, butter, cucumber, and pickled carrots and daikon.
Rounding things out are drinks like sodas, Thai iced tea, and Vietnamese coffee.(You can check out the full menu here.)
The Pho 2 has garnered good initial reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Akshita M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 14th, said: "Great place with delicious pho at an affordable price and quick service."
And E. M. said: "Great food and quick for takeout and decent prices. This place just opened and I crave it every day. Love the pho and Vietnamese iced coffee! This is my new go-to spot."
The Pho 2 is now open at 273 8th Ave., so stop in to try it for yourself.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City