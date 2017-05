They're not your typical doughnuts. Honey fennel pollen, creamsicle, and peanut butter and yuzu are just some of the flavors created and sold at Du's Donuts And Coffee in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.Du's Donuts and Coffee is the highly anticipated opening from Chef Wylie Dufresne. Opening the shop is a dream come true for him. The classically trained chef decided to focus on pastries. He says he was inspired by his great grandfather who was a doughnut maker.He refers to his creations as "cake doughnuts." They are light and full of flavor, but if you asked him to pick a favorite, he wouldn't be able to do it. Chef Dufresne says each doughnut means something differently and each one had its own process for being created.Each of his doughnuts will cost you $3.50. The shop also serves up coffee from the Brooklyn Roasting Company.Du's Donuts and Coffee is located at 107 North 12th Street in Williamsburg in the William Vale Hotel.