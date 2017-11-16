SOUTH STREET SEAPORT, Manhattan (WABC) --There's a Thanksgiving meal all in a burger! Are you ready to feast on the tater tot turkey burger?
Clinton Hall in downtown Manhattan revealed its newest creation for the month of November: the tater tot turkey burger.
Jeremy Lieberman, Director of Marketing for The Lure Group, is the mastermind behind the unique burger, and it all stemmed from his love for tater tots.
"I went to sleep and had a dream that there was a tater tot burger," Lieberman said. "Thanksgiving was coming up, so I said why don't we do a turkey burger, and then I said wait, why don't we just do a whole entire Thanksgiving in a meal?"
Executive Chef at Clinton Hall Darryl Harmon is credited for bringing Lieberman's vision to life.
"He told me the ingredients and I just made it happen," Harmon said.
The Tater Tot Turkey Burger is comprised of all of the best parts of Thanksgiving:
-Crisped-smashed tater tot buns
- Jalapeño cheddar stuffing
-patty dipped in hot brown gravy
-homemade orange cranberry sauce and seasoned greens
The price of the burger is $20 and it includes a flight of 4 beers. If you want just the burger, it's $15.
Remember, you have until the end of November to try this delightful treat!
Clinton Hall Seaport is located on 19 Fulton Street in South Street Seaport.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts