LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --New York City has its shares of bakeries, but Supermoon Bakehouse in the Lower East Side is proving to be a stand out in a crowded field. That's because not only are the pastries delicious, but fans are clamoring for the packaging too.
Their menu changes regularly. On the day we were there, we got to try the banana split croissant, chocolate croissant, and mint chocolate cruffin. In case you're wondering, the cruffin is a cross between a croissant and muffin. It's what helped put Supermoon Bakehouse on the map.
Pastries range from $4-$6. Warning, they only make so many pastries daily so supplies are limited. Doors open at 8am daily.
Mike Chau aka @foodbabyny, the mastermind behind an incredibly successful food blog and Instagram account said, "It's worth getting up early for, to get here."
Ry Stephen, its co-founder, says Supermoon Bakehouse is an "Outtake on a playful, fun, exciting environment where the pastries jump out, off the bench. The packaging, the aesthetic, the design, the place is just bright, fun, happy."
That brings us to the packaging. Supermoon Bakehouse offers a reusable box with the words "Bite me, NYC," written on it, making the box a huge hit too.
Supermoon Bakehouse is located at 120 Rivington Street.
