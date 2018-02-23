NEW BUSINESS

'Tiny Shanghai' Debuts In Little Italy

Photo: Jocelyn L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Shanghainese fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Tiny Shanghai, the new addition is located at 122 Mulberry St. (between Canal St & Walker St) in Little Italy .

This newcomer--which has two other outposts, Shanghai Asian Cuisine and Shanghai Asian Manor in the city, as well as Shanghai Cuisine 33 in Flushing--specializes in xiaolongbao, "a juicy dumpling filled with steamed pork and a tasty soup broth," according to its website.

Beyond the soup dumplings, expect to see dishes like pork chop with noodles in soup, Japanese-style curry ramen and crispy whole yellow fish with chili sauce. (The Tiny Shanghai menu hasn't been added to the site just yet, but you can take a look at its other locations to get an idea of what's in store here.)

Tiny Shanghai has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Esther Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 15th, said: "Great food, I happened to pass this place while wandering, but I'm glad I stopped by. The place is new, so it was very clean and modern inside. The staff were nice and the food fresh and hot."

Yelper Stephanie S. added: "We walked past and saw that they were newly opened and popped in to try their xiaolongbao. The restaurant is clean and the service was good."

And Elena T. said: "Friendly staff, delicious food. If you go there, try their green tea. They have a couple more locations, but this one is pretty good. Best time to go is for lunch, since there are not too many people."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tiny Shanghai is open daily from 11:30am-10pm.
