  • LIVE VIDEO Update on human remains found on Long Island
RECALL

Recall alert: Trader Joe's recalls salad for possible listeria contamination

Trader Joe's recalls one of their salad products due to a possible Listeria contamination. (Photo/Trader Joe's)

By Alexa Friedman
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Trader Joe's has recalled their Kohlrabi Salad Blend because of potential listeria contamination.

The supermarket has removed all bags of this product with a "best before" date between October 14, 2017, and October 16, 2017 from its shelves nationwide.

A statement on the Trader Joe's website warns, "If you have purchased Kohlrabi Salad Blend with any of the specified date codes, please do not eat it. Instead, we urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund."

According to Trader Joe's, no customers have been infected due to the potentially contaminated salad.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodtrader joe'slisteriaproduct recallsrecallsalad
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
RECALL
Boy, 2, crushed by IKEA dresser; First death since recall
Ford recalling 1.3M vehicles for possible door issue
More than 1.3 million Ford vehicles could be recalled
Diono car seats recalled; may not protect kids in crash
More recall
FOOD & DRINK
Restaurant under fire for serving Popeyes chicken
Would you try it? Pizzeria serving pumpkin spice pizza
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Learn how to make hauntingly delicious deviled eggs
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Sources: Human remains recovered in wooded area on Long Island
LI day care worker accused of hitting 1-year-old girl
Cub Scout kicked out after asking state senator tough questions
Hundreds report fireball streaking across Northeast sky
Police: Woman blames satanic practice for mom's murder
Arrest made in home invasion as elderly victim laid to rest
Black protester hugs self-described Nazi
Florida rep: Gen. Kelly 'needs to stop telling lies'
Show More
Teens mourned after hit and run as police search for driver
Murder trial to begin in killing of NYPD detective
Family: Trump never called about military son's death
Students taken off school bus moments before it bursts into flames
Yankees will try to wrap up ALCS, advance to World Series
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos