Treat yourself: get shellfish at the Rockville Centre's 3 best spots for fancy seafood

Craving a lobster roll, some raw oysters, or a plate of crab-stuffed shrimp? Long Island has no shortage of great seafood spots, but if you're in Rockville Centre specifically, these three are worth a visit.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end seafood restaurants in RVC, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. The Village Raw Bar



Topping the list is The Village Raw Bar. Located at 88 N. Village Ave., this New England eatery offering cocktails, seafood, smoothies and more is the highest rated high-end seafood spot in Rockville Centre, boasting 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp.

The bar's daily selection of different kinds of raw oysters on the half-shell, from local sources in New England and Canada, is popular with reviewers, as is the lobster roll with either butter or mayo. It also serves a Sunday brunch with bottomless mimosas, bellinis or sangria.

2. Chadwicks American Chop House & Bar



Next up is Chadwick's American Chop House & Bar, situated at 49 Front St. With four stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and New American eatery specializing in seafood has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Yelpers love the lobster mac and cheese, the tuna tartare, and the crabmeat-stuffed shrimp; on Mondays, the eatery offers a "Lobsterfest" three-course lobster dinner.

3. The Tavern by George Martin



Finally, The Tavern by George Martin, located at 13 N. Park Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse and seafood-laden cocktail bar four stars out of 86 reviews.

Shrimp is a top choice on the menu here, with Yelpers praising the chili pop shrimp (breaded and fried with sweet and spicy chile sauce) and the shrimp taco skillet layered with pepper jack fundido, onions and salsa.
