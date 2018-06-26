FOOD & DRINK

Try a Middle Eastern take on ice cream at Williamsburg's new Republic of Booza

By Hoodline
Tired of the same-old ice cream shops? Then the new Republic of Booza at 76 N. Fourth St. in Williamsburg has you covered. Booza is a Middle Eastern ice cream-like dessert that's elastic in texture (often compared to mozzarella) and made from ground orchid root and tree resin instead of milk, per the New York Times.

Traditionally limited to pistachio or a candied cream flavor, Republic of Booza does up classic ice cream flavors like vanilla, chocolate and salted caramel, as well as internationally inspired miso and horchata options and what they call "experimental" flavors like mint tahini, Bloody Mary sorbet and saffron peppercorn.

You can watch the dessert being made before sampling the booza at the new Brooklyn shop.

Republic of Booza has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Preeti P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 18, said, "The first booza shop has opened in Williamsburg! I tasted most of their flavors and they are very unique and flavorful. This ice cream has an elastic texture and they make the booza right in the store from scratch!"

Yelper Mike C. added, "They have done it right with a beautiful minimalist shop, an excellent variety of flavors. I will definitely be back, as the quality is excellent, service is great and there are so many more flavors to try."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Republic of Booza is open from noon-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
