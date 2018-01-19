'Turkuaz Restaurant' Reopens In Midtown West

A new Turkish and halal spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Midtown West, called Turkuaz Restaurant, is located at 255 W. 55th St. (between Broadway & 8th Ave).
Turkuaz Restaurant, which got its start in the Upper West Side nearly 18 years ago, had to close the location this past summer and look for new digs. Now, after finding a space in Midtown, the elevated Turkish restaurant is back in business.
The eatery also has an outpost in New Jersey that has remained open.
On the menu, expect to see a variety of starters like eggplant salad, baba ghanoush, Turkish dumplings filled with ground beef and herbs, zucchini pancakes served with yogurt, and Albanian-style calf's liver sauteed with onions and seasoned with sumac.
For grilled entrees, look for dishes such as chicken adana kabob, barbecued meatballs, and lamb shish kabob--all served with rice, a mix of fresh carrots, and red and white cabbage seasoned with lemon juice and vinegar.
There are traditional dishes like vegetable casserole with lamb, stuffed cabbage with with ground lamb, rice and fresh herbs; and grilled salmon served with mixed greens.
Rounding things out are desserts like pistachio pudding, baklava, and milk custard. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Turkuaz Restaurant is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Sana B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 6th, said: "This is a new restaurant on the block and me and my friend decided to give it a try because of a short walk from where we were. I'm really glad I did. This is one of the best places to get Turkish food."
Yelper Sierra M. added: "We had a beautiful experience at Turkuaz! The food is so fresh and vibrant. The red lentil soup with lemon is warm and earthy and the spicy mashed vegetables with walnut is subtly delicious to the palate."
And S S. said: "What a relief to find that while Turkuaz might have left the Upper West Side, I could still enjoy their wonderful food, gracious service, and and fair prices."
Head on over to check it out: Turkuaz Restaurant is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.
