'Union Square Burger' Makes Theater District Debut

Burger fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Despite its name, Union Square Burger is located at 729 8th Ave. (between 45th St. & 46th St) in the Theater District.
This new spot features house-made burgers, crispy panko-fried burgers, sides, milkshakes, and more.
On the menu, expect to items like a classic burger with lettuce, tomato, minced onions, and a house burger sauce; organic avocado cheese burger with lettuce, lime juice, and chopped tomatoes, and a low-fried chicken panko burger with parmesan cheese, tartar sauce, pickles, and cabbage. You can also choose the type of bun that comes with your burger--potato roll or sesame.
Look for fries, too, topped with cheese or homemade tomato ketchup.
Rounding things out are fresh banana and strawberry milkshakes, a green tea matcha shake, and a hand-drip coffee shake.
With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has made a promising start.
Rob C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 12th, said: "Excellent burger made to order, so be prepared to wait a while for it. Worth the wait. Had the BBQ and avocado burgers with fries."
Yelper Nick C. added: "I stopped here for a quick dinner. It is a small place with limited table seating, but there is counter space around the periphery of the restaurant. Their burgers are 100 percent all natural."
And Michael B. said: "Inexpensive, quality burger in the Theater District of Manhattan. They're brand new, so still feeling things out."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Union Square Burger is open daily from 11am-11pm.
