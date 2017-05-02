WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --They're not your typical doughnuts. Honey fennel pollen, creamsicle, and peanut butter and yuzu are just some of the flavors created and sold at Du's Donuts And Coffee in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
**Click on video above for a behind the scenes look at Du's Donuts And Coffee**
Du's Donuts and Coffee is the highly anticipated opening from Chef Wylie Dufresne. Opening the shop is a dream come true for him. The classically trained chef decided to focus on pastries. He says he was inspired by his great grandfather who was a doughnut maker.
He refers to his creations as "cake doughnuts." They are light and full of flavor, but if you asked him to pick a favorite, he wouldn't be able to do it. Chef Dufresne says each doughnut means something differently and each one had its own process for being created.
Each of his doughnuts will cost you $3.50. The shop also serves up coffee from the Brooklyn Roasting Company.
Du's Donuts and Coffee is located at 107 North 12th Street in Williamsburg in the William Vale Hotel.