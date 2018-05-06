FOOD & DRINK

Utz recalls some tortilla chips over possible milk allergen

Utz recalls some tortilla chips over possible milk allergen (Shutterstock)

HANOVER, Pennsylvania --
Pennsylvania-based chips and snack food maker Utz is recalling some of its tortilla chips because they may contain milk.

Utz Quality Foods announced the voluntary recall Thursday of some of its Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis brand tortilla chip products. The items have been shipped to 32 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The company, based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, says the chips may contain milk not listed in the ingredients, which can lead to serious or life-threatening reactions to people with dairy allergies.

The product items and expiration dates involved in the recall are:

Utz 17 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00383-6 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 11.5 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00384-3 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 17 oz Round White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00385-0 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 11.5 oz Round White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00387-4 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 52 oz Tortill Chip 4-Pack 0-41780-00388-1 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18

Utz 64 oz Rount White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-00388-1 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 9 oz Organic Blue Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01317-0 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 9 oz Organic White Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01327-9 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Utz 9 oz Organic Yellow Tortilla Chips 0-41780-01337-9 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Weis 11 oz Restaurant Sytle Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00426-3 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Weis 11 oz No Salt Round Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00427-0 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18

Weis 11 oz White Round Tortilla Chips 0-41497-00425-6 MAY 26 18 JUN 16 18
Golden Flake TORTIYAHS 12.5 oz Tortilla Chips 0-72080-41000-0 JUN 2 18 JUN 23 18
Good Health 5.5 oz Black Bean Tortilla Chips 7-55355-04100-9 DEC 29 18 DEC 29 18
Good Health 0.143 Black Bean Tortilla Chips 7-55355-05910-3 DEC 15 18 DEC 15 18

Anyone who purchased the chips can return them for a refund or exchange.

For more information on the recall, CLICK HERE.

No illnesses associated with the voluntary recall have been reported.

(Some information from the Associated Press.)

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallproduct recallsfoodchipsallergies
FOOD & DRINK
Big milestone: Man eats his 30,000th Big Mac
Glaser's, famous black-and-white-cookie bakers, closes in July
Conquer your comfort food cravings at 3 NYC newcomers
Neighborhood Eats celebrates Cinco de Mayo at Estrellita Poblano
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Multiple people injured after car crashes into Westchester restaurant
Body found in car registered to missing New Jersey woman
Police: Deli worker stabbed in fight over price of salad
Local rabbi killed in crash of small plane
Authorities believe exploding vape pen led to man's death
Woman crossing street killed during police pursuit in Newark
Man charged with kidnapping, abandoning child of ex-girlfriend
Grandmother attacked, robbed inside Bronx building
Show More
Prom night for Stoneman Douglas students of Parkland
Police: School bus driver arrested while trying to meet child for sex
VIDEO: Water line break floods 50 rooms on Carnival cruise ship
Vigil held for boy killed by hit and run driver in Queens
Giuliani won't rule out chance of Trump taking the Fifth in Russia probe
More News