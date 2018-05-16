Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream makes Nolita debut

A new ice cream parlor has opened its doors in Nolita. The eighth outpost of popular Greenpoint-based chain and food truck Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream is located at 45 Spring St. (between Mulberry and Mott streets).
Van Leeuwen specializes in unique ice cream flavors, including honeycomb, Earl Grey tea, and black sesame ash. There's also a selection of rotating special flavors, like grape PB&J or lemon verbena rhubarb. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The creamery offers vegan options alongside its classic ice creams, sundaes and milkshakes. In addition to cold treats, the shop offers Toby's Estate coffee, Rishi teas and fresh housemade pastries.
With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream has gotten a good response.
"The ice cream is some of the best in the world," Yelper Mike C. said. "hey have the same amazing ice cream as at all of their other shops."
"Their unique flavors should at least be sampled once by everyone in this lifetime, even if you don't end up buying a scoop," Yelper Jo I. said. "Their handcrafted French ice cream is decadent ... Creamy and well-balanced in flavor."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream is open from noon-midnight daily.
