FOOD & DRINK

Viral video: Woman finds maggots in jerk chicken dish from Florida restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video of maggot in jerk chicken order (Credit: Keondra A White via Storyful)

JACKSONVILLE, Florida --
A woman was horrified when she found maggots in her meal prepared by a Florida eatery.

Keondra White said she was on her lunch break when she decided to order some jerk chicken from Caribbean Sunrise Bakery in downtown Jacksonville.

But when she got back to work and sat down to eat, she allegedly found the maggots in her food.

White quickly whipped out her phone and started recording the insects crawling around.

"Oh my God," one woman can be heard saying in the video. "What is it?"

"Maggots," the group replied.

White said she went back to the restaurant, where they gave her a refund and then asked her to leave.
Caribbean Sunrise Bakery and Restaurant initially responded to the incident on Facebook saying, "All foods that could have been compromised have been discarded, and all uncooked foods are being inspected before cooking...We have retraced all possible steps to determine where, when and how the quality of the food could have been compromised and put additional measures in place to prevent such occurrences."

The post has since been deleted. However, the owner told local media outlets that if the incident did happen, it was "isolated."

The restaurant was cited back in April for unsafe food temperatures, First Coast News reports.
White posted the video on her Facebook page, where it's been viewed more than 100,000 times.

Storyful contributed to this post

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodfloridagrosschickenFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News