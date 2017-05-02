FOOD & DRINK

Visitors getting a taste of the Museum of Food and Drink in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

EMBED </>More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the story of the Museum of Food and Drink.

By
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
At a museum in Brooklyn, the best part is that a visit there includes samples.

"We provide people with exhibits you can actually eat so you can taste touch and smell at MOFAD galleries," said the museum's executive director, Peter Kim.

MOFAD stands for the Museum of Food and Drink, an actual museum that started as a mobile unit and now has a home in Williamsburg.

Just like a typical museum there are rotating exhibitions. The main one on view is about the making of the Chinese-American restaurant.

"There are 3 times more Chinese-American restaurants then there are McDonald's," said Kim.

A little bit of trivia you'll learn, plus the fact that the US for decades persecuted its Chinese residents. But that didn't stop Americans from loving Chinese food in all parts of the country.

"Each of those boxes represents seven of the 50,000 Chinese-American restaurants in the US," Kim said.

The museum also has a fortune cookie machine, the fortunes created by museum-goers. Fresh cookies turned out daily, and there's even a cooking area.

Each month, a different recipe from a featured chef. And yes, you're encouraged to eat right here. and smell.

There's a smell machine that shows the effect of layering molecular scents, and there's the larger smell synth.

"You can create a half million different flavors," said Kim.

It's fun for any age, as food in general can be.

"For us what it's about is using food as a shared language to explore all these really fascinating stories," said Kim.

The Museum of Food and Drink is open Friday, Saturday and Sundays. $7 for kids, $14 for adults. A tasting is included, and unlimited fortune cookies.
Related Topics:
foodmuseumsfoodbrooklyn news
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
These mouth-watering doughnuts are not your typical treat
McDonald's debuts 'frork' -- a fork made of fries
Eat it, haters: Brooklyn Troll cake lets you clap back
Neighborhood Eats: Comfort food spins at Wooden Spoon
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Car fire near Port Authority sends black smoke over Midtown
NYPD: Woman raped, drugged by man who broke into apartment
In-law of woman found murdered in Mahopac also found dead
NYPD: Correction officer shoots at boyfriend, kills self on street
Mom of 6, subway conductor fatally shot in Brooklyn
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
'I'm a heroin addict' says suspect in Long Island robberies
Show More
Battling bedbugs: City Council bill would create online map
Video shows wild brawl between two men on flight
Man who killed bus driver in stolen truck crash gets up to 25 years
Missing couple found dead in Belize
Teen arrested after 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted
More News
Top Video
Foster dad accused of sexual abuse acquitted of all charges
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
The Trend: Janet Jackson talks about breakup with her husband
More Video