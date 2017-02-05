It's Super Bowl Sunday and every gameday spread needs wings!
Football fans are expected to consume 1.33 billion wings Sunday, and John Marren and Matthew Fortune from Buffalo's Famous visited ABC7NY Sunday to show us how to make authentic Buffalo-style wings.
The Brooklyn-based eatery features a menu highlighting snacks from Western New York.
Some of their specialties include: Buffalo wings, Buffalo chicken fingers, chicken finger sub and the weck roll
Traditional German Weck roll
Mix 1 whole egg with 3 egg whites and whisk vigorously with a tablespoon of water.
Place in a shallow baking pan.
Place small-size Kaiser rolls with NO corn meal top down in the mixture and place another baking sheet on it to hold the rolls down on the mixture.
Allow the rolls to soak it up for 10-15 minutes.
Pull each one out and place it on baking sheet with parchment paper.
Sprinkle generously with carraway first, then coarse sea salt.
Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes.
