  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE AT 11:30 A.M.: Latest on the Karina Vetrano murder
FOOD & DRINK

Super Bowl party Buffalo wings? This is the real deal

EMBED </>More News Videos

John Marren and Matthew Fortune from Buffalo's Famous visited ABC7NY Sunday. (WABC)

Eyewitness News
It's Super Bowl Sunday and every gameday spread needs wings!

Football fans are expected to consume 1.33 billion wings Sunday, and John Marren and Matthew Fortune from Buffalo's Famous visited ABC7NY Sunday to show us how to make authentic Buffalo-style wings.

The Brooklyn-based eatery features a menu highlighting snacks from Western New York.

Some of their specialties include: Buffalo wings, Buffalo chicken fingers, chicken finger sub and the weck roll

Traditional German Weck roll

Mix 1 whole egg with 3 egg whites and whisk vigorously with a tablespoon of water.

Place in a shallow baking pan.

Place small-size Kaiser rolls with NO corn meal top down in the mixture and place another baking sheet on it to hold the rolls down on the mixture.

Allow the rolls to soak it up for 10-15 minutes.

Pull each one out and place it on baking sheet with parchment paper.

Sprinkle generously with carraway first, then coarse sea salt.

Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes.
Related Topics:
foodSuper Bowl 51snack food
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
BrucnhCon comes to New York City
Neighborhood Eats heads to Harlem for red pepper coulis
Chocolate Shamrock Shake added to McDonald's menu
Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts until Feb. 28
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
News conference at 11:30 after person in custody in Vetrano murder
Denied: Court won't immediately restore travel ban per Trump request
3 hurt in Queens house fire sparked by heater explosion
BREAKING: Man barricaded in West New York home after fleeing traffic stop
Melissa McCarthy Skewers Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
New Yorkers come together to remove swastikas inside subway car
What to do if you believe recently-closed adoption center owes you money
Show More
Thousands show up for anti-discrimination rally Saturday at Stonewall
Police: Drunk man rescued from Morningside Heights high-rise building shaft
VIDEO: Woman pries open church donation box, takes cash
Police: Suspect makes man strip, robs him
Long Island priest accused of having child porn, drugs
More News
Top Video
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Teen sought for setting 4 fires inside Brooklyn grocery store
'DaWA' store owner battling 'Wawa' to keep name in Paterson
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video