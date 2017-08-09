Just like last #FoodFriday, we asked our Facebook followers to give us suggestions. Check out the comment section to see what they think:
We narrowed down our followers' top picks. They are:
-- A&S Bagels Franklin Square, Long Island
-- Empire Bagels Pelham Bay, The Bronx
-- Utopia Bagels Whitestone, Queens
-- David's Bagel Gramercy Park, Manhattan
-- Rockland Bakery Nanuet, New York
-- Bagel Boy Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn
