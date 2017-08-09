FOOD & DRINK

Who has the best bagels in our area? You tell us!

For this #FoodFriday, ABC7NY is looking for the best bagel joint in the Tri-State area -- and we want you to decide where to find it. Your pick could be featured in an upcoming special on abc7ny.com!

Just like last #FoodFriday, we asked our Facebook followers to give us suggestions. Check out the comment section to see what they think:

We narrowed down our followers' top picks. They are:

-- A&S Bagels Franklin Square, Long Island
-- Empire Bagels Pelham Bay, The Bronx
-- Utopia Bagels Whitestone, Queens
-- David's Bagel Gramercy Park, Manhattan
-- Rockland Bakery Nanuet, New York
-- Bagel Boy Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn

Make sure to visit our Facebook page after 12 p.m. this Friday to cast your vote for the finalist.
