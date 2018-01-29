FOOD & DRINK

Whole Foods set to open budget-friendly 365 store in Fort Greene

By
FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The first Whole Foods 365 store on the East Coast is coming to Brooklyn.

The smaller, more affordable spinoff of the grocery chain will open its doors on Ashland Place in Fort Greene on Wednesday.

With all the development in Fort Greene comes a grocery store, and while Brooklyn already has two Whole Foods, this one is different. It's a 365.

Whole Foods sell natural, organic, non-GMO products. Many are under the Whole Foods 365 label. But these 365 stores are smaller and function a bit differently.

There's no butcher or bakery counter. Instead, you just help yourself. You weigh your own produce or nuts.

You won't see lots of price signage. Instead, the labels are mini computer screens which can be changed in a flash.

While 150 people have already been hired for this store, there are fewer people working at 365 stores than traditional Whole Foods stores, and that means that prices here tend to be less.

Plus there are membership perks. Neighbors say they're excited for the opening and potential for savings.

And at street level, where the entrance is, there are three vendors - an Orwasher's Bakery, a Juice Press, and the Oregon-based Next Level Burger.

It's all plant based, which plays nicely with what 365 is marketing: healthy food.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodfoodwhole foodsbusinessFort GreeneBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Panera Bread recalling cream cheese after listeria concerns
4 New Gastropubs To Savor In New York City
New Tex-Mex Spot 'Javelina' Opens Its Doors On The Upper East Side
'Soogil' Brings Korean Fare To The East Village
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over on LI beach
Tom Brady ends interview after host insults his daughter
Teacher allegedly performed sex act on sleeping student
Police: Man kills self after accidentally shooting friend
Fitness model kicked off plane headed to NYC
Police handcuff 7-year-old for allegedly attacking teacher
Even before speech, Trump's State of the Union draws criticism
Teen girl accused of trying to shoot mother in bed
Show More
Brooklyn immigration activist released by federal judge
Secret Service warns of 'jackpotting' robberies at ATMs
48-year-old father dies while handcuffed in police custody
Should food stamps cover cost of pet food?
Boy dies from rare flesh-eating disease
More News
Photos
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
More Photos