Whole Foods set to open budget-friendly 365 store in Fort Greene

The first Whole Foods 365 store on the East Coast is coming to Brooklyn.The smaller, more affordable spinoff of the grocery chain will open its doors on Ashland Place in Fort Greene on Wednesday.With all the development in Fort Greene comes a grocery store, and while Brooklyn already has two Whole Foods, this one is different. It's a 365.Whole Foods sell natural, organic, non-GMO products. Many are under the Whole Foods 365 label. But these 365 stores are smaller and function a bit differently.There's no butcher or bakery counter. Instead, you just help yourself. You weigh your own produce or nuts.You won't see lots of price signage. Instead, the labels are mini computer screens which can be changed in a flash.While 150 people have already been hired for this store, there are fewer people working at 365 stores than traditional Whole Foods stores, and that means that prices here tend to be less.Plus there are membership perks. Neighbors say they're excited for the opening and potential for savings.And at street level, where the entrance is, there are three vendors - an Orwasher's Bakery, a Juice Press, and the Oregon-based Next Level Burger.It's all plant based, which plays nicely with what 365 is marketing: healthy food.