Women chefs changing future of culinary industry

A new initiative to support local women in the culinary industry

By Emily Sowa
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Grubhub just launched an initiative called RestaurantHER to support restaurants and raise awareness about inequality in the restaurant industry.

Women represent only 19 percent of chefs and 7 percent of head chefs across the culinary world. Beyond that, women chefs earn 28 percent less in base pay than their male counterparts.

With more than 80,000 restaurant partners and more than14 million diners nationwide, Grubhub was positioned to make a positive impact in the industry.

RestaurantHER has partnered with Women Chefs & Restaurateurs (WCR), an active resource for women seeking to advance culinary education and gain recognition in the food and beverage industry.

Throughout the month of March, Grubhub will contribute $1 (up to $1 million) for every pledge to dine in or order delivery from women-led restaurants. The first $100,000 of this pledge will be contributed to WCR to help advance women leadership in restaurants for women seeking an advanced culinary education.

To help diners locate and support restaurants run by women, Grubhub has unveiled a map on www.RestaurantHER.com of woman-led restaurant locations nationwide. This map -- the first of its kind -- encompasses restaurants owned or co-owned by a woman or a kitchen led by a woman head or executive chef.

To support women in the culinary industry, be sure to check out the women-led restaurant map here.

