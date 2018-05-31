FOOD & DRINK

Woodpecker by David Burke brings cricket pizza, 100 wines to Midtown

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood eatery with American cuisine has you covered. Woodpecker by David Burke has opened its doors at 30 W. 30th St. in Midtown.

The restaurant seats 110 guests and features a communal table, private dining room and a 35-foot bar. Chef David Burke -- who has appeared on "Iron Chef America" -- has created a variety of unique dishes, with everything from filet mignon and roasted chicken, to squid ink linguini and cricket pizza (the crickets are baked into the crust). The full menu can be found here.

The wine list includes 100 selections, courtesy of general manager and sommelier Mark Bruner. Diners can enjoy varietals from California, France, Italy, Argentina and Chile, as well as 15 wines by the glass, according to Wine Spectator.

Woodpecker by David Burke has proven popular thus far, with a 4-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Marissa S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 25, said, "Had the tuna crudo, cavatelli, cheesecake pop tree and red velvet sundae. Tuna crudo was fresh, had a citrus taste, very good; cavatelli had really good flavor; desserts were delicious."

Yelper Nancy C. added, "Cricket pizza! Bugs are here and here to stay. Try it out! Was super excited about this new David Burke restaurant and we had a great time. Solid, inventive food at a decent price."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Woodpecker by David Burke is open from 5-11 p.m. daily.
