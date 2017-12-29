'Yuqi's Cuisine' Brings Thai Fare To Hells Kitchen

A new Thai spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Hells Kitchen, called Yuqi's Cuisine, is located at 813 9th Ave. (between 53rd St & 54th St).
This newcomer--which replaces the former Wondee Siam II Thai spot that closed earlier this year--features authentic Thai fare in a fast, casual setting. Previous Wondee Siam II chef Bobby is still at the helm, serving up a similar menu to the previous iteration.
Expect to see dishes like crispy pork with Chinese broccoli; kee mao , also known as drunken noodles; pla rad prig (fried whole snapper in chili sauce; chicken pad thai; pad see ew; and duck curry with mango.
Rounding things out, you can get Thai beers by the bottle and desserts like fried banana with mango and sticky rice.
Yuqi's has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.
Mike M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 4th, said: "Wow! Fantastic food! I stumbled upon Yuqi's as I was getting hungry for dinner a few nights ago, and I'm glad I did. I ordered the Panang curry with beef, my usual Thai order."
Yelper John C. added: "The restaurant has a very comfortable ambiance and importantly very clean.
The food / dish presentation was spot on and it was just as flavorful as it looked.
The service was good."
And Peter W. said: "Wonderful restaurant. New owner changed name from Wondee but this is same chef and same menu. GREAT food. Fantastic service."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Yuqi's Cuisine is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11:30pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-11pm.
