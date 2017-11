A former 'Glee' star has been arrested for an alleged altercation with her husband.Naya Rivera was charged with domestic battery and was arraigned just after midnight Sunday in West Virginia.Local news reports say Rivera's husband, Ryan Dorsey, claims she hit him in the head and lip while they were taking their 2-year-old son for a walk.They have been married since 2014.Rivera was released on a $1,000 bond.