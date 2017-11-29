Former gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting a New Jersey child

WESTFIELD, New Jersey --
A former gymnastics instructor already in jail in Boston awaiting trial on a charge of child rape has been accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student at a New Jersey gym.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office says 34-year-old Jorge Rodriguez assaulted the child over the course of six months at the Surgent's Elite School of Gymnastics location in Westfield. He is charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Published reports say that Rodriguez also worked at the company's gymnastics schools in Garwood and Roselle Park.

The owner of the company could not be reached for comment.

Rodriguez is scheduled to face trial in Boston in May. No court appearance in New Jersey has been scheduled.

No attorney information is available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sexual assaultsexually assaultgymnasticsschoolrapeWestfieldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Packages go missing for weeks before residents realize there's a thief
Matt Lauer fired for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
Video shows explosion inside cosmetics plant
School stabbing suspect released after judge lowers bail
Body cameras show deadly officer-involved shooting
Construction worker recovering after getting trapped in trench
Police questioning person of interest in nurse stabbing
100-year-old woman says landlord trying to evict her
Show More
Toddler wanders away from day care in New Jersey
Newborn's body found as family puts up Christmas lights
Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior
Fisherman rescued after becoming stuck in marsh for 17 hours
Tampa serial killings suspect has ties to NY area
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu from sweet to savory
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos