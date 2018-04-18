BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --A former MTA bus driver was found stabbed to death in his Brooklyn home.
Police say the deadly discovery was made Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at the home on Central Avenue near Bushwick Avenue.
The 46-year-old father was found stabbed several times in the torso and a knife was found near his body.
He was unconscious and EMS pronounced him dead.
The victim was a former MTA bus driver who is now wheelchair bound after reports say he was shot while on vacation in another country.
Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.
