A former MTA bus driver was found stabbed to death in his Brooklyn home.Police say the deadly discovery was made Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at the home on Central Avenue near Bushwick Avenue.The 46-year-old father was found stabbed several times in the torso and a knife was found near his body.He was unconscious and EMS pronounced him dead.The victim was a former MTA bus driver who is now wheelchair bound after reports say he was shot while on vacation in another country.Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.----------