Former MTA bus driver found stabbed to death in Bushwick

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A former MTA bus driver was found stabbed to death in his Brooklyn home.

Police say the deadly discovery was made Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at the home on Central Avenue near Bushwick Avenue.

The 46-year-old father was found stabbed several times in the torso and a knife was found near his body.

He was unconscious and EMS pronounced him dead.

The victim was a former MTA bus driver who is now wheelchair bound after reports say he was shot while on vacation in another country.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

