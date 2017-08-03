Rapper The Kidd Creole arrested in fatal stabbing of homeless man in Midtown

EMBED </>More Videos

Dray Clark has the latest on a former rapper in court after being charged with murder in Midtown.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Rapper The Kidd Creole, formerly of Grand Master Flash and the Furious Five, will be in court Thursday after being charged with the murder of a homeless man in Midtown East Tuesday night.

The 57-year-old, also known as Nathaniel Glover, was taken into custody at his home in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police say Glover got into a street dispute with a homeless man, a level 2 sex offender, on East 44th Street at Third Avenue, just steps from Grand Central. During the fight, the homeless man was stabbed.

It happened just steps from Abdul Farhad's pizza shop.

"Someone called the cops, someone called the ambulance, and I see a lot of blood come from here. Too much blood, this guy, like, you know," Farhad said.

The 55-year-old homeless man was found lying on the sidewalk, and at first, they thought he was drunk until they saw the stab wound.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Glover rose to some degree of prominence in the hip hop music world in the 80s, when as part Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Police say Glover currently works in the area as a security guard.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rappermurderstabbinghomelessMidtownNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Officials begin subway tour to hear commuter feedback
NYPD releases sketch of person-of-interest in Queens package explosion
New LES hotel causing headaches for some residents
Emotional walk and prayer service held in honor of Karina Vetrano
Bizarre home invasion involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes
EXCLUSIVE: Tenants asking for repairs allegedly threatened with immigration call
40 children taken to hospitals after chemical leak at YMCA pool
Girls allegedly videotaped while showering at volleyball camp
Show More
Town evacuated after Pa. freight train derailment, fire
Two staff members killed in school building collapse
MTA officer caught on video appearing to punch suspect repeatedly in New York
NYC Council members to ride subway for 2 days to explore issues
Dow Jones closes above 22K points for first time
More News
Top Video
Rapper The Kidd Creole arrested in fatal stabbing of homeless man in Midtown
Emotional walk and prayer service held in honor of Karina Vetrano
New LES hotel causing headaches for some residents
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video