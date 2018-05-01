A former CNBC television director has admitted to spying on his nanny with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his suburban New York home.Daniel Switzen, of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlawful surveillance. He was arrested in November.Westchester prosecutors say Switzen placed a secret camera inside a tissue box in his bathroom to record the nanny and her friends on video. The camera was discovered by the victim.Switzen faces 1 to 4 years in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 21. His lawyer called him a "very decent family man."He'll be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.----------