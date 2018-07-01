Freak accident: Man impaled by tree branch while driving in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on the freak accident.

Eyewitness News
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man is hospitalized after he was impaled by a tree branch in a gruesome, freak accident on the Belt Parkway.

Authorities say the 38-year-old was driving near the Bay Ridge waterfront Saturday morning when the tree limb crashed through his minivan. The branch impaled him in the abdomen.

It took about an hour for rescue workers to get the man out of the car.

First responders rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
freak accidenttree fallBay RidgeNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News