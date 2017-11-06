Funeral held for New Jersey man killed in truck terror attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Toni Yates reports on funeral services for New Milford resident Darren Drake.

Eyewitness News
NEW MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Funeral services were held Monday for the New Jersey man who was among eight killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike path.

Family, friends and co-workers gathered to say goodbye to 32-year-old Darren Drake at his childhood parish, the Church of the Ascencion in New Milford.

Hundreds turned out Saturday at the wake at the Boulevard Funeral Home in New Milford.

A funeral home spokesman says it was extended due to the large crowd, which included several elected officials from the region.

Drake, a project manager for Moody's Investors Service at the World Trade Center, was out for a bike ride between meetings Tuesday when the truck hit and killed him.

His father, James Drake, says that he drove Darren every day to the train terminal in suburban Hoboken so he could commute to his job in the city.

Drake's father described him as the perfect son.

Drake earned a bachelor's degree in political science at Rutgers University in 2007 and a master's degree in business administration in 2011 from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was working toward a second master's degree, at Stevens Institute of Technology.

He previously served as president of the New Milford school board.

Five of the victims of the bike path attack were part of a larger, close-knit group of friends who had graduated together from a school in Argentina in 1987.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nyc bike path rampageterror attackwakeNew MilfordBergen CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
2 NYPD detectives resign following indictment on rape charges
Sheriff: Congregants were helpless to escape Texas church gunfire
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Heroes: Men chase down Texas church shooting suspect
More about the Texas church shooting victims
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Final finishers: Inspiring stories of runners who wouldn't give up
NYPD detective struck by minivan while investigating stabbing
Show More
6-year-old reportedly kidnapped by babysitter found safe
Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon dies
Anthony Weiner reports for prison stint for sexting conviction
Woman from NJ jailed in Zimbabwe for tweets about president
Bus drivers in 4 Nassau County school districts go on strike
More News
Top Video
Sheriff: Congregants were helpless to escape Texas church gunfire
Anthony Weiner reports for prison stint for sexting conviction
6-year-old reportedly kidnapped by babysitter found safe
Bus drivers in 4 Nassau County school districts go on strike
More Video