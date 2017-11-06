NEW MILFORD, New Jersey (WABC) --Funeral services were held Monday for the New Jersey man who was among eight killed in a truck driver's rampage on a New York City bike path.
Family, friends and co-workers gathered to say goodbye to 32-year-old Darren Drake at his childhood parish, the Church of the Ascencion in New Milford.
Hundreds turned out Saturday at the wake at the Boulevard Funeral Home in New Milford.
A funeral home spokesman says it was extended due to the large crowd, which included several elected officials from the region.
Drake, a project manager for Moody's Investors Service at the World Trade Center, was out for a bike ride between meetings Tuesday when the truck hit and killed him.
His father, James Drake, says that he drove Darren every day to the train terminal in suburban Hoboken so he could commute to his job in the city.
Drake's father described him as the perfect son.
Drake earned a bachelor's degree in political science at Rutgers University in 2007 and a master's degree in business administration in 2011 from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was working toward a second master's degree, at Stevens Institute of Technology.
He previously served as president of the New Milford school board.
Five of the victims of the bike path attack were part of a larger, close-knit group of friends who had graduated together from a school in Argentina in 1987.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
