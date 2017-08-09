NJ funeral director writes blog titled 'F*** you, Opioids'

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot has more on the funeral director's frustration with opioid abuse.

Eyewitness News
EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey funeral director's brutally honest post about opioid abuse is drawing a lot of attention.

Peter Kulbacki wrote a blog called F**k you, Opioids on the Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home website.

He said the "emotional devastation" and "inexplicable grief" that he's watched over the years prompted him to speak out.

Kulbacki added that Middlesex County is one of the top four counties in New Jersey for opioid overdoses, and he witnessed one.

"It was an incident where police had to Narcan a driver, Kulbacki said. "A driver while operating a vehicle overdosed. I personally witnessed this. Incidents like that kind of drove me to the point of frustration where I felt I had to vent about it."

Kulbacki says he's mostly received positive feedback on his post.

He admits he does not know how to solve the opioid crisis, but says talking openly about it is a good start.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
opioidsdrugfuneralEast Brunswick
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Ambulette worker killed after van rolls over her
Exclusive: Chief shot by suspect: 'I'm very lucky and blessed'
Busy hurricane season forecasted with 2 to 5 'major' storms
13 overdose deaths reported on Staten Island in 3 weeks
Gov. calls for subway power upgrades amid startling statistics
New beer aims to quench thirst of oft-delayed NYC commuters
Couple killed in crash day after their wedding
Ticket in Queens matches five numbers in Mega Millions
Show More
Priest charged with groping teenage girl appears in court
Teen charged after baby found alive in bag in NY
Woman fatally stabbed inside Bay Ridge apartment
Softball team banned from championship after Snapchat post
Doctor sentenced for shooting former boss in Chappaqua
More News
Top Video
President Trump: North Korea will be 'met with fire and fury' if threats continue
Female employees at The Plaza Hotel file lawsuit, claiming rape culture
Model plane club grounded due to President Trump's vacation
'Bachelorette' finale proposal causes outrage among fans
More Video