Funeral for 3 family members killed in historic Bronx fire

Funeral services will be held for three victims of December's fire in the Bronx.

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
A funeral will be held Saturday for three members of the same family killed in the devastating fire in the Bronx in December.

Family, friends and supporters gathered for a viewing Friday night for 49-year-old Solomon Donkor and his children, 17-year-old Hannah and 13-year-old William.

They were three of the 13 people who died in the fire that tore through their apartment building in the Belmont section.

They will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire started in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment, as a 3-year-old boy was playing with the burners.

