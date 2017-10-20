HOME INVASION

Funeral services for elderly man who died in Brooklyn home invasion

Candace McCowan has the latest on the deadly home invasion in Brooklyn.

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Family and friends will gather Friday to say goodbye to the victim of a deadly home invasion in Brooklyn.

Funeral services for 91-year-old Waldiman Thompson will be held at the Hanson Place Seventh Day Adventist Church in Fort Greene

Thompson died after being tied up along with his 100-year-old wife, Ethline on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where several suspects targeted their home.

Police say the couple was inside their bedroom when the suspects came in, put sheets over their heads and tied them up.

Ethline was able to free herself and call 911, but her husband had a heart attack and died.

Photos: Scene of deadly home invasion in Brooklyn


Police have now identified a second person of interest in the case.

Video of the first person of interest was released earlier this week and police believe they're getting closer to making an arrest.

"We've identified two persons of interest and we are actively pursuing them, gathering evidence against them. We believe they are the individuals responsible for this," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce. "So right now it's an ongoing investigation, I don't want to speak any further as to their identities. We never do that with persons of interest until we have identified perpetrators."
