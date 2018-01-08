Funeral services held for activist Erica Garner

NEW YORK (WABC) --Hundreds of mourners gathered in Harlem Monday to pay their final respects to activist Erica Garner.
She was the daughter of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after being put in a chokehold by a police officer on Staten Island.
Public viewings for Erica were held Monday afternoon at the First Corinthian Baptist Church, followed by funeral services.
Erica was an icon for the Black Lives Matter Movement after her father's death. His final words, "I can't breathe", became a rallying cry for the movement.
There was tension outside the church Monday night and police stepped in when it seemed those tensions might boil over.
Some in the crowd railed at a family dispute that saw some of Erica Garner's own family barred from her funeral.
Erica died at the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Christmas Eve.
She was 27 years old.
