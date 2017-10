Funeral services for a teenager killed in a hit-and-run will be held on Friday.Grieving family members and classmates gathered Thursday night the Riotto Funeral Home in Jersey City, to pay their respects to 16-year-old Alexander Rosas.He and 15-year old Elionel Jimenez were killed earlier this month.The driver, 20-year-old Rashaun Bell , is charged in the crash.