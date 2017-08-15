Funeral Tuesday for Farmingville high school football player killed by log during drill

FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
Friends and family will lay to rest Tuesday the the high school student who died during an accident at football practice last week.

A wake was held in Medford for Joshua Mileto Monday. His funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The 16-year-old died last Thursday during a conditioning drill at Sachem East High School in Farmingville.

Mileto and some of his teammates were carrying a 400-pound log when it fell on him.

The high school canceled football practice Monday and Tuesday due to Mileto's wake and funeral.
