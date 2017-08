Friends and family will lay to rest Tuesday the the high school student who died during an accident at football practice last week. wake was held in Medford for Joshua Mileto Monday. His funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday morning.The 16-year-old died last Thursday during a conditioning drill at Sachem East High School in Farmingville.Mileto and some of his teammates were carrying a 400-pound log when it fell on him.The high school canceled football practice Monday and Tuesday due to Mileto's wake and funeral.