FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --Friends and family will lay to rest Tuesday the the high school student who died during an accident at football practice last week.
A wake was held in Medford for Joshua Mileto Monday. His funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The 16-year-old died last Thursday during a conditioning drill at Sachem East High School in Farmingville.
Mileto and some of his teammates were carrying a 400-pound log when it fell on him.
The high school canceled football practice Monday and Tuesday due to Mileto's wake and funeral.