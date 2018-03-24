FDNY

Funeral, wake for fallen FDNY firefighter announced

Fallen FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson is honored with a bunting ceremony at his firehouse, Engine 69 (fdny michael davidson)

The funeral for fallen FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown Tuesday at 10 a.m.

His wake will take place at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park, Long Island, on Sunday and Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Davidson, of Engine 69, is being hailed a hero after he was killed battling the blaze of a fire in Harlem on Thursday night.



Davidson became separated while firefighters battled flames in the basement of a building being used as a set for a movie starring Edward Norton and Bruce Willis. He was found unconscious and later died at the hospital.

Davidson, of Floral Park on Long Island, is survived by his wife Eileen and their four children; three daughters, ages 7, 3, and 1 and a son, age 6.

His father was a firefighter for 26 years, and his brother, Eric, is an 11-year veteran of Engine Company 88 in the Bronx.

