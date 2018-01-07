Funerals for parents, sister and family friend murdered in Long Branch

Funerals for parents, sister and family friend fatally shot in Long Branch

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) --
Mourners will gather Sunday to remember the victims of a shooting in New Jersey.

42-year-old Steve Kologi, his 44-year-old wife Linda, their 18-year-old daughter Brittany, and 70-year-old family friend Mary Schulz were gunned down inside the Kologi's home in Long Branch on New Year's Eve.

The couple's 16-year-old son is accused in the shootings.

He was taken into custody following the incident. His first court appearance will be Monday morning.

The viewing for the Kologis will be held at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home in Long Branch, followed by a Christian Mass Monday at St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church in West Long Branch. Shulz was laid to rest Saturday.

Authorities said they still don't know why the shootings happened, even as it emerged the family was facing financial hardship.

"At this point, we don't have a motive," Monmouth County prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said.

A motion for access to the proceeding by the Asbury Park Press delayed the appearance, which had been scheduled for Tuesday. Monmouth County prosecutors say the teen will not be in the courtroom for the Family Court hearing. He is due to appear via video conference.

The suspect's name has not been released because of his age, but authorities may seek to move the case to adult court.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
