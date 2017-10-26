Gas leak displaces 200 people in Harrington Park, NJ

HARRINGTON PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Some 200 people are displaced Thursday night due to a gas leak in Bergen County, New Jersey.

PSEG crews were working making repairs to leaky valve on Closter and Schraalenburgh roads Thursday night when a gas leak occurred in Harrington Park.

The police and fire department evacuated the neighborhood out of precaution within 300 to 400 yards radius of the leak.

The displaced residents went to Harrington Park Elementary School for shelter.

PSEG is on the scene making repairs and venting the gas.

So far, there is no time table for when the leak will be fixed.
