U.S. & WORLD

Georgia teacher in custody after shot fired at high school

EMBED </>More Videos

Reports of gunfire at Georgia high school, no students hurt, teacher arrested (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)

DALTON, Georgia --
A teacher barricaded himself inside a locked classroom at a Georgia high school on Wednesday and apparently fired a single shot from a handgun, authorities said.

No students were in the classroom at the time, and the only injury reported was a student who hurt their ankle running when Dalton High School was evacuated.

Police spokesman Bruce Frazier said the teacher was taken into custody after a 30- to 45-minute standoff with officers.

The incident happened two weeks after a Florida school shooting left 17 students and faculty dead, put the country on edge and ignited a new debate over gun control in America.

The teacher, who was not immediately identified, apparently did not want to involve students, Frazier said.

A week ago, police found a "threatening" note on the floor of a classroom, authorities said, but it wasn't clear if it was related to the shooting Wednesday.

Police said the note was found Feb. 21, and mentioned a threat against the school the following day.

Assistant Police Chief Cliff Cason said in a statement at the time that officers planned an increased presence at the city's schools in response after the note was found. Threats have been made at schools across the country in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Dalton has about 2,000 students, according to its website. It is located about 90 miles north of Atlanta.

Students were taken to the Northwest Georgia Center and parents advised to go there to pick them up.

Dalton is known as the Carpet Capital of the World, since much of the carpet for U.S. and world markets is produced within a 25-mile radius of the city. The origins of Dalton's carpet industry are traced to the making of bedspreads in the community.

----------
* More news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingshots firedschool shootingGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
As awards season wraps up, what's next for Time's Up?
600 pounds of meth drug found in hidden highlighters
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling assault-style weapons
Disney toys returning to McDonald's Happy Meals
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man arrested in deadly Queens package explosion investigation
Massive police response after threat reported at NYC high school
Nor'easter on the way
Son knocked dad out in fight over dinnertime texting, police say
Mom stunned by sexually explicit texts to 10-year-old daughter
Abused dog found in trash bag adopted by loving family
Smiling, waving man accused of exposing himself on subway
600 pounds of meth drug found in hidden highlighters
Show More
Mother killed, child injured when hit by car in Wayne
Mother, adult daughter killed in 3-alarm fire in East New York
Arrest in fatal shooting that led to Westchester school lockouts
Increased police presence to stay long term at New Rochelle HS
3 firefighters injured in Hicksville house fire
More News
Top Video
Smiling, waving man accused of exposing himself on subway
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling assault-style weapons
What in the world is an infrared body wrap?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video