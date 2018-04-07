German police: Several dead after driver crashes into crowd, kills himself

A leading German newspaper is reporting that authorities believe there is no terrorist motive behind the deadly van crash in Muenster and the driver is believed to be a middle-aged German man who had psychological issues.The Sueddeutsche Zeitung paper also says the suspect's apartment was being searched for possible explosives.German officials haven't yet indicated what they think is the motive behind Saturday's crash into a crowd at a popular Muenster bar, which killed three people and left 20 others injured.At the same time, police say they are checking witness reports that other perpetrators might have fled from the van at the scene of the crash.Police spokesman Andreas Bode says witnesses told them others left the van after it crashed Saturday afternoon into a crowd outside a popular bar in the western German city. The German news agency dpa reported that witnesses spoke of two others in the van besides the driver.He also said six of the 20 injured people were in severe condition.Police tweeted that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" in the city's historic downtown area where a large-scale police operation was underway.Police said a suspicious object was found in the van and they're still examining it to see if it is dangerous. They told German news agency dpa that the object was the reason why a large area around the scene was sealed off after the crash.Muenster Mayor Markus Lewe said the reason for the crash was still unclear.German news Television n-tv showed a narrow street sealed off with red-and-white police tape. Dozens of ambulances were waiting near the cordoned-off downtown area. Helicopters were flying overhead.Muenster, a major university city, has about 300,000 residents and an attractive city center rebuilt after World War II.Lino Baldi, who owns an Italian restaurant in Muenster near the scene of the crash, told Sky TG24 that the city center was packed due to a Saturday market and summer-like temperatures, which had risen to 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) from just 12 degrees (low 50s) a day earlier.----------