Suffolk County police report a disturbing case of Halloween candy tampering. A little girl apparently found a needle inside of a Twix bar.Officers responded to a home on North Hamilton Avenue in North Lindenhurst at approximately 5:40 p.m. on November 8 after the father of a 6-year-old girl reported his daughter found a 2-inch long sewing needle inside a TWIX Fun Size Caramel Cookie Bar.The girl got the candy while trick-or-treating on Halloween.She apparently removed the cookie bar from the wrapper and bit into the candy on Wednesday.The girl reported feeling something strange and pulled a chunk of the partially eaten candy bar out of her mouth and noticed the needle sticking out of it.Fortunately, she was not hurt.Officers recovered six empty TWIX Fun Size and Minis wrappers and one unopened candy bar.All items were sent to the Suffolk County Crime Lab to be examined.The tainted candy is believed to have been obtained on Halloween along the following streets: North Hamilton Avenue, Spiegelhagen Street, North Greene Avenue, North Erie Avenue and North Delaware Avenue in North Lindenhurst.The Suffolk County Police Department recommends that parents carefully inspect their children's candy prior to eating it.