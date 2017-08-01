Girl missing, separated from family on Brooklyn subway

EMBED </>More Videos

A.J. Ross has more on the young girl who got separated from her family while riding the subway. (NYPD)

Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities are searching for a little girl who got separated from her family at the Sutter Avenue station in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

Police say 9-year-old Klara Alston went missing on the L subway line at the station at Sutter and Van Sinderen Avenues in the Brownsville section.

She was walking to the station with her brother around 9:30 a.m. when she went missing.

"She's very beautiful," relative Andrea Alston said. "I would like whoever has my baby to please bring her back."

Family members and police have been searching the area ever since, going door to door. But so far, they have not found Klara.

Alston was wearing her hair in braids, a gray shirt, black leggings, and purple and black sneakers.

Contact @NYPDTransit via Twitter or call 718-827-3511 with any information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing girlsubwaynypdmtaBrownsvilleNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
Man pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son after Disneyland
Charge: Man hid girlfriend in freezer, lived with her impostor
Man dies days after package explodes in Queens
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
'Can safe' lands woman in Honduras jail
Rape charge dropped against USC student after video
Show More
2 kittens stolen from New Jersey animal shelter
Police: Escaped prisoner kills assistant warden's stepdaughter
Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail
Police search for driver after deadly hit and run in Queens
Children accused of setting cars on fire in Yonkers
More News
Top Video
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
Mayor announces safest year on record for NYC public schools
Children accused of setting cars on fire in Yonkers
Snake discovered hiding in desk in newsroom
More Video