#URGENT We're looking for this young lady, Klara Alston, 9 yrs old, separated from family at Sutter Ave on the #Ltrain in Bklyn- pls share pic.twitter.com/vAwHGFY5eD — Chief Joseph Fox (@NYPDTransit) August 1, 2017

Authorities are searching for a little girl who got separated from her family at the Sutter Avenue station in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.Police say 9-year-old Klara Alston went missing on the L subway line at the station at Sutter and Van Sinderen Avenues in the Brownsville section.She was walking to the station with her brother around 9:30 a.m. when she went missing."She's very beautiful," relative Andrea Alston said. "I would like whoever has my baby to please bring her back."Family members and police have been searching the area ever since, going door to door. But so far, they have not found Klara.Alston was wearing her hair in braids, a gray shirt, black leggings, and purple and black sneakers.Contact @NYPDTransit via Twitter or call 718-827-3511 with any information.