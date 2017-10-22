Good Samaritan missing after jumping into Passaic River to save man

A Good Samaritan tried to save a man in the Passaic River

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
First responders in Newark will try again Sunday to find a Good Samaritan who jumped into the Passaic River, trying to save a man from drowning.

Newark police Capt. Derek Glenn said that someone flagged down police around 2 p.m. Saturday to let them know about two men who entered the Passaic River.

Glenn says the first man was rescued and told police he entered the water because he was depressed. He was receiving medical treatment.

Emergency service workers were still searching for the second man.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
