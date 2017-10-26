GOP Sen. Graham to testify for Sen. Menendez at bribery trial

NEWARK, New Jersey --
Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is set to testify for Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez at his bribery trial.

Graham's office said he is testifying Thursday in Newark, New Jersey, as a character witness for Menendez and will talk about their service together in the Senate.

His office says the South Carolina senator's testimony isn't related to any of the charges that Menendez faces.

An indictment accuses Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen of bribing Menendez in exchange for political influence.

Menendez is charged with accepting flights on Melgen's private jet and other gifts in exchange for helping him in an $8.9 million Medicare dispute and a stalled port security contract in the Dominican Republic.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.
