BODY CAMERAS

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cam footage of NYPD shooting in Upper Manhattan released

EMBED </>More Videos

Police released the body camera footage of the officer-involved shooting.

By Eyewitness News
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
The NYPD released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting in Upper Manhattan last month.

The incident happened October 22 at an apartment on West 143rd Street in Hamilton Heights.

Two officers were responding to a call for a man who was attempting suicide.

After knocking on Paris Cumming's door, the 27-year-old man charged at them with two knives.

The officers told him several times to drop the knife before firing one shot.

The bullet hit Cummings in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The department said the police officers immediately began performing first aid and called for an ambulance after the shooting.

Watch the raw, unedited footage below. WARNING: Video is graphic and may not be suitable for all viewers.
EMBED More News Videos

WARNING: Graphic video. The NYPD released body camera footage that shows an officer-involved shooting.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingbody camerasHamilton HeightsUpper ManhattanManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BODY CAMERAS
Video: Officer shoots at actor playing bank robber
Dramatic rescue caught on police officer's body camera
NYPD releases bodycam footage of deadly police shooting
Utah officer who arrested nurse over refused blood test put on leave
More body cameras
Top Stories
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
Man charged with stabbing woman, slashing neighbor
Video shows rescues after ferry runs aground
Fire forces evacuation of Times Square Viacom building
4-year-old girl seriously injured after gettng hit by bus
WATCH: Bizarre bathrobe break-in
Bike path terror suspect set to be arraigned
Trump criticized after reviving 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren
Show More
Rev. Al Sharpton visits rapper Meek Mill in prison
Prince Harry engaged to actress Meghan Markle
NY mayor signs legislation to repeal anti-dancing law
Vigil held for teen boy struck and killed in Brooklyn
Flames shoot from roof of tavern in New Jersey
More News
Top Video
The Billionaire City
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
Man charged with stabbing woman, slashing neighbor
Prince Harry engaged to actress Meghan Markle
More Video