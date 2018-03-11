PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

We demand a change: Grieving father paints mural honoring son killed in Fla. school shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Heart-wrenching video shows a Florida father painting a mural in honor of his son, who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas shooting. (Lex Michael/Twitter)

Danny Clemens
MIAMI --
Without saying a word, Manuel Oliver conveys unspeakable pain.

His son, Joaquin, was among 17 students and teachers killed Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In heart-wrenching video shot recently by Joaquin's classmate Lex Michael, Oliver paints a mural in honor of his late son.

Oliver doesn't utter a word throughout the sobering 45-second clip, conveying his grief instead through his brushstrokes and body language.



His painting features a stylized version of a widely circulated photo of Joaquin accompanied by the phrase "We demand a change." It was adorned with flowers and later signed by Joaquin's classmates.

Oliver, too, left a poignant note for his late son: "Love you forever."

The mural was part of an art installation organized by Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade. Dubbed "Parkland 17," the installation featured various photographs and art displays honoring those killed in Stoneman Douglas, Michael told ABC. It's open for 17 hours this weekend.

Joaquin, 17 when he died, went by the nickname "Guac" because many people had trouble pronouncing his first name.

"He's just a goofball. He's the only kid you'd know that would dye his hair bleach-blond, walk around school, put some tiger stripes in and just be unique. He was a unique soul," his friend Tyra Hemans told the Associated Press.

Joaquin's classmates will continue heeding his father's call for a change in two weeks when the largely student-organized March for Our Lives is set to take place in the nation's capital. Announced shortly after the Feb. 14 shooting, the event lists more than 650 affiliated marches in cities around the world on its website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parkland school shootingfloridagun violenceschool shootingu.s. & world
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
911 calls show chaos, calm during Parkland school massacre
Fla. school shooting survivors visit Sept. 11 museum
Dwyane Wade visits Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Parkland suspect formally charged with 17 counts of murder
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Another round of snow on the way
Police investigate killing of college student from Long Island
Public's help sought in identifying woman found in Newark lake
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
Driver arrested, charged with DWI after police pursuit on Long Island
Nun dies during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Baby found crawling on busy road; Mom arrested
Police search for rapper after gun found in bag at Newark Airport
Show More
Trump campaigns for GOP candidate in tight Pa. House race
Time to spring forward to daylight saving time
Traces of contamination found after ex-spy and daughter poisoned in UK
Soccer coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students, police say
Missing teen with autism in the Bronx found
More News
Top Video
Public's help sought in identifying woman found in Newark lake
Man struck, killed on parkway after fight with girlfriend
New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video