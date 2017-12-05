Police in Wallkill are looking for the Grinch who stole a Salvation Army kettle with an estimated $500 inside.The theft took place Saturday evening outside the ShopRite on Route 211, when the bell ringer stepped away for a few minutes on a break.Officials with the Salvation Army are concerned the suspect could now pose as a collector himself, because the entire display was stolen, including a tripod and sign.On Tuesday, the supermarket chain tried to spread a little holiday cheer, telling Eyewitness News in a statement: "We were very disappointed to hear about the theft of the Salvation Army donation kettle in Wallkill over the weekend. As such, ShopRite Supermarkets will make a donation to cover the lost $500 as well as an additional $100 to put towards this tremendous community partner."