Police searching for group of 14 who attacked woman in Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for a group who assaulted a woman in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a group of people wanted in a violent attack in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says 13 men and a woman threw an unknown liquid in a woman's face Oct. 28.

It happened on the corner of State Street and Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights.

Police say the group also put a box on the victim's head and threw a large pumpkin at her, striking her in the back, before fleeing.

She was taken to the hospital but has been released.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attackwoman assaultedBrooklyn HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Wake to be held for NJ man killed in truck terror attack
Man fatally stabbed inside group home on Long Island
Traffic and transit changes for the TCS NYC Marathon
Weiner to report to prison on Monday
Family, friends mourn 2 young women fatally shot on Halloween night
Injuries reported from accident involving garbage truck in Mamaroneck
NYPD says it has credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein
Police ramping up TCS NYC Marathon security after truck attack
Show More
Plaque dedication for fallen NYPD sergeant, 1 year after his death
Netflix cuts ties with Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations
'Veronica Mars' actor dead after jumping from LA building
President Trump visits Pearl Harbor on eve of Asia trip
Innocent man beaten after crash: 'It's just bad what they did'
More News
Top Video
Man fatally stabbed inside group home on Long Island
Police ramping up TCS NYC Marathon security after truck attack
NYPD says it has credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein
Family, friends mourn 2 young women fatally shot on Halloween night
More Video