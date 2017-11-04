Police are searching for a group of people wanted in a violent attack in Brooklyn.The NYPD says 13 men and a woman threw an unknown liquid in a woman's face Oct. 28.It happened on the corner of State Street and Henry Street in Brooklyn Heights.Police say the group also put a box on the victim's head and threw a large pumpkin at her, striking her in the back, before fleeing.She was taken to the hospital but has been released.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------